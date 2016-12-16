If the value of your property is going up next year, you’re not alone.

Assessments for 2017 throughout Simcoe County show an average increase of 4.3%. There are ups and downs throughout the province, but on average, property values in Ontario are up 4.5% year over year. Every municipality in Simcoe County, including Orillia and Barrie, will see average assessments increase.

Bradford West Gwillimbury leads the way with an increase of 9.1% from 2016. Wasaga Beach finds itself at the other end of that spectrum, with its property values going up an average of 2.1%.

While the typical residential property is also worth the most in Bradford, at $520,000, Tay Township offers the best value, with the typical residential property worth $202,000. Waterfront property peaks in Innisfil with an average of $758,000, and bottoms out in Springwater Township at an average of $374,000. Springwater has the unique distinction of having waterfront property that is less expensive, on average, than a typical residential property.

The growth in assessment is being driven by the county’s southern municipalities.

“You have the (Greater Toronto Area) influence in some of the southern properties,” said Kelan Jylha, account manager for Simcoe County and the cities of Orillia and Barrie for the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC). “The GTA values are going up, and ... those southern municipalities are seeing that. It goes to the sales values and market trends; people are looking to purchase properties in those areas.”

Five major factors account for a property’s value: location, lot dimensions, living area, age of property (adjusted for major additions or renovations) and quality of construction. To establish a property’s assessed value, MPAC looks at sales of comparable properties in the area and key features affecting market value.

The fringe GTA locations – northern 905 and southern 705 municipalities – are seeing the most assessment growth, in terms of dollar value. Bradford West Gwillimbury, Innisfil, Barrie, New Tecumseth, Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa and Springwater all are seeing growth greater than the county average. All but the latter will see growth of 6% or greater.

But north of Crown Hill, a different story unfolds. Oro-Medonte’s assessment increase is just below the county average at 4%, with Collingwood and Clearview each finding themselves in the 3% growth range. The remainder of municipalities – including Orillia – all will experience growth of less than 3%.

The southern municipalities are where a great deal of new construction is occurring. While that would factor into a property value increase, it isn’t the only factor. New infrastructure, leisure facilities and job opportunities are likely as important.

“When you’re looking at buying a home, you would look at all these different resources,” Jylha said. “You see in the south of Simcoe County, with the higher increases in assessment values, they are growing municipalities, but there are other factors that come into play as well.”

Properties are assessed on four-year cycles, with 2017 being the first year for the current cycle. During that four-year period, MPAC assessors try to get to as many properties as possible to actually see the changes ongoing in the municipalities.

There are always property owners unhappy with their assessments. At the start of the previous cycle, 355 Orillia property owners filed requests for reconsideration; a further 271 filed requests during the remainder of the cycle.

The appeal process for 2017 has come and gone for residential properties, with 147 requests in Orillia. That’s thanks in part to some of the changes instituted by MPAC in the interim.

“For this assessment update, we’ve been out doing a lot more outreach than we have in the past, with the improved aboutmyproperty.ca website,” Jylha said. “(It) allows property owners to go in and find similar properties, that they are aware of, to their homes. We’re hoping these new tools have assisted with the (requests for reconsideration) coming forward for this year.”

Jylha was at Orillia city council’s recent meeting to give an overview of MPAC, aboutmyproperty.ca and assessment values in the city. Councillors passed a motion to invite representatives from MPAC back in the new year for a public open house, where members of the public can get a better understanding of how assessment works.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales