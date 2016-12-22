Change text size for the story

PENETANGUISHENE – A Barrie man stopped at a RIDE check here Wednesday afternoon faces drug charges.

Just before 2 p.m., OPP on RIDE patrol at Lafontaine Road and Robert Street West saw a grey Pontiac Sunfire approaching.

When speaking to its driver, police smelled alcohol and caught a whiff of marijuana.

A 57-year-old man was issued a seven-day, warn range driver's licence suspension.

He was also charged with two counts of drug possession.

He has a March court date in Midland.