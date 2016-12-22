Christmas at the Walton house

Someone once said that Christmas isn’t just a day but a feeling. As I age I know that thought is becoming truer by the year. As wonderful as it is to watch our children and our grandchildren celebrate the Christmas season, deep down I spend more time reflecting on what Christmas was rather than what it has become.

Religious aspects of Christmas were relevant to our families growing up and were the main thrust of the celebrations. Gifting and celebrating were kept secondary to the birth of the Christ child. How times of changed!

However, looking back, I recall many non-religious memories that bring warm feelings about what used to be.

Many of those old memories involved my Dad who was a Christmas baby. He always knew being born the day before Christmas was a loss of having a real birthday yet he loved the holiday like Santa himself.

Dad often overplayed his hand around Christmas and it usually involved our Christmas tree. One year he proudly came home with a free tree from one of his suppliers, a pulp and paper manufacturer. It was beautiful however it had been cut back in August before being shipped south. When the tree hit the heat of the house it instantly dropped every needle. This was the original Charlie Brown Christmas tree.

Another time the tree was too tall for the house and Dad decided it was easier to shorten the tree from the top rather that undo the complicated stand in which he had set the tree. O boy!

Tree shopping with Dad was an event. No matter how hard he tried, our trees were always flawed. They could be crooked, dried out, missing branches, useful for corners only and who knows what else! Looking back, those trees created more memories than buying perfect trees. Maybe if we hadn’t shopped at night he might have had better results.

On the other hand, years later, my father-in-law was the opposite! No tree entered the house unless it was almost perfect. The greatest compliment he ever gave me was when Judy and I had our first home and he declared our tree to be almost perfect. My mom never said that to my dad.

I still chuckle after all these years about the nonsense around Christmas trees!

Dad could cause problems in other ways at Christmas. With a twinkle in his eye, he could create trouble even at church.

During Christmas Eve services Mom would separate my Dad from my brother and me. We would attend the midnight service at the church and as youngsters we would be overtired then get the giggles stirred on by my dad. Mom would give us that look only mothers can give! Good thing it was Dad’s birthday!

In later years Mom would be sure that either my brother or I would act as altar boys to keep us apart. That worked to a point until one year when as a young teen, there had been an over consecration of wine. The priest asked me to help finish the wine. I did! We didn’t drink wine at home and other than communion I had never had a real drink. As I processed down the aisle during the closing hymn I’m sure mother would have preferred that I had been in the pew with her and dad.

I wonder if our grandchildren will have similar memories of their encounters with Christmas trees and midnight services. Somehow, I don’t think they will!

Meanwhile enjoy the memories of this Christmas season. Make it a feeling worth remembering.

Merry Christmas from the Waltons who can be contacted at ebreflections@rogers.com.