Clippers swim to victory

The Collingwood Clippers swim club travelled to Brantford this past weekend for the Division 2 Team Showdown, competing against teams from Oakville, Toronto Swim Club, Clarington, Muskoka and Belleville.

They prevailed by more than 40 team points, a first in their history as a club since its inception in 1986.

This year has been one of transition for the club with new head coach Ryan Gurney taking the helm in September.

Buoyed by the success of Canada’s swimming Olympians, the club has grown to capacity this year and the success of its performance program at the Team Showdown is compelling evidence the coaching staff are doing it right.

Leading the charge for the 12-and-under age category was local 10-and-under swimmer Piper Mitchell, who claimed five golds, three silvers and a bronze, taking home the high-points award for her age group. In the process, she also broke a longstanding club record in the 200-metre individual medley by almost two seconds.

Other standouts included Hailey Abbott, who medalled in five events with 100% best times. The coaches were impressed by her 400-metre individual medley race

Abbott broke a 21-year-old club record in the 400 IM with an impressive 13-second best time. The girls 10-and-under relay featuring Mitchell, Chantal Abbot, Kamryn Lalonde and Maia Steiner took home gold and silver in the relay events.

“The girls were unbelievable on Sunday night while breaking the club record in the process. They moved up from the third seed to first overall and all four of them were exceptional,” said Gurney.

The team of Lauren Czerny, Meghan Howell, Marin Hurley and Abbott in the girls 12-and-under relay also claimed silver in the four-by-50-metre freestyle relay while breaking the club record from 2002 with a time of 2:07.54.

The senior men’s team had an impressive showing with Malcolm Bourachot and Aidan Mitchell leading the charge.

Over the course of the weekend, they combined for 13 medals, with Bourachot breaking five club records and Aidan Mitchell breaking one.

The 13-and-over boys were equally impressive with Czerny, Cole Mitchell and Jack Goode hauling in a similar medal count and dropping some longstanding club records in the process. The boys finished the weekend with an outstanding comeback in the 200-metre medley relay.

“Mckay Barr and Jack Goode performed beyond expectations to help the team to a narrow victory in the 13-to-14-year-old relay. The boys set a new club record in the process and all four went faster than we could’ve ever expected” said Gurney.

The senior women’s team was also a contributor with Sophie Deasy, Marian Cooper, Hannah Rich, Logan Marks and Lauren Fawcett helping the medal count.

The 15-and-over girls also broke the club record in both relays. Deasy and Cooper set club records in 50-metre backstroke and 100-metre butterfly. Deasy brought home gold in the 50-metre freestyle, 100-metre freestyle and 100-metre butterfly events, and she broke a record in the 200-metre freestyle with a four-second best time.

The girls 13-14 relay also broke two club records while swimming to gold and silver. The relay team featured three strong swimmers (Allison McMullin, Deasy and Grace Foubert) with Anna Limoges and Avery Beattie stepping in to fill an important role as the third leg of the relay.

“The coaching staff and I are pleased with the results, but we believe the team is capable of much more. We’ll continue to push the training and improve every day,” said Gurney.