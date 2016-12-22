Funding appeal falters, disease doesn't

It was just about a year ago when Jennifer Spencer, 67, noticed something wasn’t right.

Initially, both she and her partner, Ron Srynyk, thought maybe it was a mild stroke. She was having intermittent problems swallowing or talking.

After many tests, nearly four months, Spencer was told it was a stroke; it was the first signs of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

ALS is a degenerative disease of the nerve cells that control the body’s muscles.

Her breathing will weaken.

The diagnosis for patients is usually between three to five years to live, and despite research there is no cure.

Both Jennifer and Ron live on fixed incomes and although the ALS Society of Canada is of some help for counselling and some equipment, there are hard cost not covered by OHIP.

Friends suggested they try a crowd-sourcing fund, which they have, but it hasn’t received much traction as Jennifer lives with the disease and Ron tries to hold the home together.

A member of the All Saints Anglican parish in Collingwood, she received support from her minister, Rev. Doug Michael.

Michael wrote to his congregation; over a course of time those living with this disease lose the ability to use legs, arms, hands and face.

They become ever more reliant on the care of others for their daily needs, and ever less able to communicate what those needs are. Their senses and intellectual capacity, however, remain as sharp as they always had been.

The implication of this disease is Jennifer will fairly shortly be requiring both the specialized equipment and caregivers that will make the difficult last years of her life as manageable as possible.

Some of these costs will be borne by Ontario’s health system; some will be covered by specific ALS support organizations; but a significant portion of the costs for transport, home care and specialized diet will have to be carried by herself (especially once her inability to chew or swallow necessitates a permanent feeding tube).

To help cover these costs, this parish is encouraging as many as are able to support the GoFundMe initiative set up by her life partner, Ron Syrnyk, which can be found at gofundme.com/2bmk3xg.

Almost a year since the diagnosis, Syrnyk is already seeing changes in Spencer’s health and worries constantly about whether he is able to continue the care Spencer requires.

“I know that ALS isn’t a sexy disease. In fact, it is a scary one that forces more people away than it attracts,” said Syrnyk. “And it worries me that I won’t be able to give Jennifer the helps that she needs.”