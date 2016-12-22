SPRINGWATER TWP. - Damage is estimated at more than $1 million after fire destroyed an industrial shed and machine shop in Minesing early Thursday morning.

Springwater firefighters from all four township stations responded to the 2:30 a.m. blaze on Ronald Road.

The shed was fully involved in flames, and fire quickly spread to a machine shop on the same property.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French said it was a dangerous situation.

“It was a big fire and there's a lot of exposures – we had a house on each side, which we evacuated, as a precaution, and multiple buildings on the north side,” he said. “One good thing is the wind was blowing to the north, it wasn't blowing to the south, blowing all the embers and smoke into the village of Minesing.”

Mutual aid was requested from Tiny and Clearview townships, and a total of 45 firefighters were on-scene.

They established a defensive attack, working to protect other buildings using hydrants and a seven-tanker shuttle rotation.

“Defensive attack is we don't go into the building. The building's well gone by then so we don't go in, just basically protect exposures,” French said.

“The fire did also spread into a maintenance workshop, and it was very difficult with the roof; it was a tough one to battle.”

The fire was not brought under control until 8 a.m., but firefighters remained on-scene dealing with hot spots.

French said Thursday morning that no cause had been identified.

“We don't even know yet, we haven't got in. We're basically waiting for an excavator in,” he said. “We've still got multiple hot spots going, so we have to get those extinguished before we can even get in to investigate.”

French said it's his understanding there was plenty of fuel for the fire.

“They build log homes, so they bring the logs in here, they stain them, they get the house all ready and then they take it on-site and built it, so there is some heavy timber in there,” he said. “We did have a couple of vehicles in the building as well, and then some machinery that does cut those logs and help build those homes.”

French said the call came in at 2:30 a.m., but the trouble might have started earlier.

“I think it was well going before someone noticed it, because when I arrived stuff was starting to collapse already,” he said. “I think it was well going, well involved on the inside before it was noticed.”

Because of the dollar loss, the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been contacted.

No injuries have been reported.

