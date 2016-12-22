MIDLAND – Three locals face drug charges after police used a search warrant to raid an east-side apartment Wednesday.

Once Midland police, OPP and the K-9 unit entered the apartment, cocaine, oxycodone (percocet), marijuana, other drugs and Canadian money were seized. Police say the value of the drugs and money is $6,427.

A 27-year-old Midland man is charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of drug possession and possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

A Midland woman, 22, faces three drug possession charges and failing to meet the conditions of her release on another charge.

And a 34-year-old Midland man is charged with drug possession and the unauthorized possession of a weapon.