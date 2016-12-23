LOCAL HISTORY: Ambassador for peace

The Huron made Huronia their home because it was a major crossroads in central North America. But they didn't blink at long journeys taken out of Huronia for trade, war, socializing or diplomacy. They regularly travelled from Huronia, up the coast of Georgian Bay to the French River, up the river to Lake Nippissing and then across the Mattawa River to the Ottawa River and down the Ottawa to the St. Lawrence.

Some of their travels were aimed at avoiding confrontation with their enemy, the Iroquois. When the Iroquois blockaded the lower Ottawa, the Huron would cut across into what would become the Province of Quebec, using the series of rivers flowing east from the Ottawa, like the Demoine, to reach Trois Rivieres and Quebec City. This was a tough, long haul with very strong currents towards the Ottawa, so not as desirable as the normal, Ottawa-St. Lawrence route. Or they could head south through Lake Michigan towards the rivers that flow into the Mississippi or east through rivers running below the Great Lakes and their enemies, the Iroquois Confederacy.

But eventually, the Huron found, there was no escape from their enemy no matter what detours they took.

For example, take Charles Ondaaiondiont, a Huron Christian convert, from La Conception ("The Believing Village"), north of Barrie and north east of Wasaga Beach. He was chosen as an ambassador for a 1647 diplomatic mission to Chesapeake Bay in Susquehannah territory.

This was not an easy task. The Susquehannah were based in the territory of the river named after them, which runs from New York state through Pennsylvania south to Chesapeake Bay and Maryland. Around this time, the Susquehannah was a smallish nation of about 5,000 to 7,000, but they held power far greater than those numbers would suggest.

Charles was responding to a delegation the Susquehannah had sent to the Huron in early 1647, offering a treaty to the Huron, if they felt they were too weak to face their enemy the Iroquois, alone. The Susquehannah were ascendant at this time. They'd already weakened the Delaware nation and when the Iroquois Confederacy tried to flex its muscle with a series of attacks against the Susquehannah (the Iroquois' south-eastern neighbour), the Susquehannah fought back. And they did so in a manner that was brutal even by Iroquois standards.

The Hurons were pretty pumped to be approached by the Susquehannah. The stories of Susquehannah successes against even European powers were well-known. They had been kicking English butt since 1642 (and would for a full decade), in wars with the Province of Maryland. The Susquehannah had worked with the Huron in the past and at one point had promised a party of warriors to help the Huron and Champlain when they decided to make a raid against the Onondaga (a member of the Iroquois confederacy), several decades before.

It wasn't all a one-way street, diplomacy-wise. The Susquehannah were facing the powerful and much larger Iroquois nation, and knew it would be wise to keep the Huron in the game on the northern borders of their enemy as long as possible. This ensured the Iroquois couldn't bring their full force against either ally.

This was also a classic strategy for the Huron in dealing with the Iroquois. Charles understood it and he had a sense of how to 'sell' it to the Susquehannah. He arrived in Susquehannah territory, on the Chesapeake, the first week of June. His party had circled west, out Georgian Bay, down Lake Huron, sneaking through enemy territory or possibly even further west to Lake Michigan and down one of the many rivers leading southeast, then using tributaries to get over to the Ohio River and east to the trails and portages leading southeast to the Chesapeake.

While speaking to the chiefs of the Susquehannah, Charles referred to his homeland as "The Land of Souls," where long war and bouts of disease had left an exhausted people barely living, where blood soaked the soil and the longhouses contained only corpses. The chiefs of the Susquehannah reportedly wept at the tale.

It was more than slightly over-blown, at least at this point, but it worked. The chiefs swore they would do anything to change the course. The Susquehannah would send their own emissaries to treat with the Iroquois and in particular the Mohawk, which had been the biggest thorn in the side of the Huron. The Mohawk were one of the most powerful members of the Iroquois Confederacy. If they would not agree to peace, the war that had only recently ended with the Susquehannah would be opened again.

The main European allies of the Susquehannah were the Swedes and the Dutch, who were based on either side of the Delaware River. Charles decided to take a trip down to establish contact. The leader of the Dutch settlement commented on Charles' mastery of Christian doctrine after hearing him preach during his visit. . It was during this visit that Charles learned of the death of Father Isaac Jogues, whom he had met when Jogues worked with Father Jean Brebeuf. Jogues had been a missionary in Huronia for an extended period and had overseen the construction of Ste. Marie-Among-The-Hurons mission. Jogues had been killed the fall before, in 1646, while doing mission work with the Mohawk. An anti-French element of the Mohawk village is believed to have killed the missionary with a tomahawk.

Charles was given two letters at the Dutch settlement, one written on a book page that had been torn out, to bring back to the Jesuits in Huronia, presumably from Jogues.

He returned to the Susquehannah town but the peace party that had left to deal with the Mohawk had not come back. Charles, anxious to bring some news back home, left one of his deputies behind and the remainder of his party headed home in mid-August. But Charles had heard there might be a Seneca ambush (the Seneca were also a member of the Iroquois Confederacy) to capture him so he widened his arc of return, causing him to take 40 days instead of the usual 10 to travel from the Susquehannah country to the territory of the Neutral nation.

Later his deputy returned with bad news: the mission to the Iroquois with the Susquehannah proposals failed and war with the Iroquois was coming. One of the lead points the Susquehannah had made as a 'selling point' was regarding maintaining trade. The Iroquois wanted to expand their trading relations, so any talk about 'maintaining' was a non-starter.

While Charles had over-sold his pitch to the Susquehannah, with his "Land of Souls" speech, it quickly became true. Charles died in March 1649 by a shot from an arquebus (an early firearm) and his Huron nation - once numbering more than 30,000 - had been virtually wiped out and left a smoking ruin.

The Susquehannah continued to thrive until the 1670s when they were unable to hold off the Iroquois any longer and were swallowed up by them.

Tom Villemaire is the co-author of two books with Randy Richmond: Colossal Canadian Failures and Colossal Canadian Failures 2 -- both about things that seemed like a good idea at the time -- and writes about local history.