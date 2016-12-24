WASAGA BEACH - A leakage of 3,000 litres of raw sewage that spilled near the Town’s Water Pollution Control Plant Dec. 14 was cleaned up Dec. 21.

Director of Public Works Kevin Lalonde said there was a break in an elbow pipe of the sewage force main between the Oxbow pumping station and the pollution control plant at 30 Woodland Dr.

“So we had to mobilize with the Ontario Clean Water Agency to contain the site on the 14th,” he said.

“We made the repairs, but because of the temperatures we couldn’t get the hydro-vac truck in there to clean it up, so we isolated the spill location and they cleaned it up yesterday,” he said Thursday.

“It was a minor spill of three cubic metres,” he said.

The Georgian Bay office of the Ontario Clean Water Agency is located at the 30 Woodland Drive. They alerted the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) because some of the spill was on adjacent Wasaga Beach Provincial Park property.

Richard Junkin, regional hub manager and vice president of operations for the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) said that the leak is not something that happens regularly and that Wasaga Beach has relatively new infrastructure.

“Generally it’s a very well run system and the infrastructure is not old, but there are times, especially in winter, because of frost that you have main breaks,” he said.

The spill was contained to that general area.

“None of the spill made its way to any waterway,” said Junkin.

The vacuumed up spill is being disposed of as per regulations, he added and the The OCWA will work with the MNRF if there is an remedial action needed.

Ecologist Scott Martin, who lives in Wasaga Beach, was alerted to the spill when a friend witnessed the clean up effort.

He said he is concerned that the clean up was done properly.

“You can’t just let that sink into the ground,” he said as it could contaminate the ground and the groundwater.

Martin is concerned that some of the spill happened on provincial park land, which surrounds the sewage treatment plant.

“The park land that is there is provincially significant dune habitat and there’s a lot of sensitive species, so any kind of clean up has be done properly,” he said.

“I want to make sure that everyone that should know about knows about it,” he said.

Wasaga Beach has excellent drinking water that comes from two ground water treatment plants, said Junkin.

Sewage is treated at the Woodland Dr. plant fed by pumping stations.

