CLEARVIEW TWP. -

The Stayner Siskins gave their fans an early Christmas present as they blasted the Huntsville Otters, 10-2, at home on Thursday night in Provincial Junior Hockey League action.

Barrie native Ben Skuce opened the scoring just 1:41 into the contest with a shorthanded, unassisted marker. Jordan Taylor and Ben Hughes also scored late in the frame to give the Siskins a 3-0 lead at the first intermission.

Stayner then scored three unanswered goals to open the second period, with Kevin Boyd, Lucas Jeffery and Jackson Clarke all finding the back of the net in less than a six-minute span before the Otters were finally able to solve Siskins goalie Eric Pitcher.

Huntsville’s Jack MacIntyre and Curtis Ballantyne both scored in the final 24 seconds of the middle stanza to reduce Stayner’s lead to 6-2 after two periods.

The Siskins put their foot back on the gas in the third period, with Hughes starting it off at the 4:31 mark, followed by three consecutive power-play goals, from Nolan King, Steven Pickard and Zack Trott, to round out the scoring as Stayner went 4-for-9 with the man advantage.

Hughes sits third in PJHL scoring with 65 points, including 28 goals and 37 assists in 26 games. Mitch Klie of the South Conference’s Ayr Centennials has 73 points (22G, 51A) in 31 games, while Derek Todosichuk of the Western Conference’s Dorchester Dolphins has 66 points (32G, 34A) in 23 games.

The Siskins are now off until next Thursday when they host the Schomberg Cougars in an 8:10 p.m. start.

Meanwhile in Schomberg on Thursday night, the power-play was also the order of the night as the Penetang Kings downed the hometown Cougars, 5-4. The Kings were 2-for9 with the man advantage while the Cougars scored twice on seven power-play chances.

Collingwood native Ben Sly led the offence for the Kings with a goal and a pair of assists, while Mackenzie Bumstead, Trenton Micks, Brad Kuepfer and Colin Kijowski all had two-point nights.

Friday night’s slate of games for the Carruthers Division includes the Orillia Terriers at Alliston to face the Hornets, the Penetang Kings in Midland to battle the Flyers, and the Caledon Golden Hawks in Huntsville to take on the Otters.

Heading into Friday’s action, the Hornets led the division with a 26-2-1 record for 53 points, putting them three points up on the Siskins (25-3-0). The Kings sit in third place with a 13-15-2 mark.