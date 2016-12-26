Collingwood Christmas for a special group of kids

COLLINGWOOD - On FridayThe Peter Pan Foundation will host the first annual Holiday Party for FEAT kids.

FEAT for Children of Incarcerated Parents was founded in 2011 to support the needs of the over 50,000 children in Ontario that have a parent in the criminal justice system. The multifaceted impact of parental incarceration on children can be devastating. These innocent children are often faced with a myriad of challenges including; family instability, economic insecurity, societal stigmatization and compromised self-esteem.

The Peter Pan Foundation each year chooses to host a group of children facing unique challenges.

"There have always been organizations out there to provide the bare necessities of life to disadvantaged children. We felt that what was lacking was an organization that was dedicated to providing kids with the magical experiences that should be a part of every happy childhood", says Susan Watt, founder of The Peter Pan Foundation.

"Too often, through no fault of their own, kids are forced to grow up too fast and miss out on the wonder of childhood. The Foundation seeks to provide a little of what makes kids happy at Christmas time to those who are otherwise facing a bleak holiday season".

The more than a dozen children and family enjoyed a horse-drawn sleigh ride, a visit by Santa, carolling, a bonfire and marshmallow roast, tobogganing and lots of country fun for the city kids.