Impaired driver crashes into fence

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS - The) charged a motorist with a drinking and driving offence as a result of a collision on Grey Road 19 .

On Friday at approximately 8:40am, officers were investigating a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Grey Road 19 and The Blue Mountains-Clearview Town Line.

The vehicle had been east bound on Grey Road 19 coming down the mountain when it went through the stop sign and ended its travels in the ditch off the roadway.

The crash resulted in some damage to the vehicle and a fence but the driver was not injured in the incident.

Talking to the driver police suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol which led to a roadside breath test which resulted in a ‘fail’ reading. The motorist was subsequently arrested and transported to Collingwood detachment for processing.

Charged is 62 year-old of Clearview Township man, is facing a charge of driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.