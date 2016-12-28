High end jewellery stolen

CREEMORE – Police are turning to the public to find information on a high-end jewellery robbery that took place at a private residence in Creemore two weeks ago.

Police are investigating the theft of jewellery during a daytime Break and Enter. On Wednesday December 14th 2016, between noon and 2:30pm, suspects forcibly entered a Francis Street home in Creemore.

Once inside, suspects ransacked rooms stealing several pieces of high end women’s gold jewellery, together valued at more then $25,000.

Some of the stolen pieces are described as:

• Ladies 14 karat yellow gold handcrafted emerald and diamond ring. Valued at $5750

• Ladies 18 karat yellow gold handcrafted emerald and diamond bangle bracelet. Valued at $1400

• 4 sets of 18 karat gold, gold cuff links. Valued at approximately $1000/set

• 18 karat yellow and white gold dress ring, with 12 round sapphires. Valued at $1400

The investigation is on-going. Police are looking to the public for further information about anything suspicious observed in Creemore on or around the date of this daytime Break and Enter / Theft.

If you have any information in regard to this crime, please contact the Huronia West O.P.P. at (705) 429-3575 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.