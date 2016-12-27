Give the gift of history to your family this holiday season.

The Simcoe County Museum in Midhurst is hosting its annual Holiday Family Fun event until Jan. 8, a chance to take part in interactive activities and crafts for kids of all ages.

It’s a great way to get kids, and adults, off the couch and learn more about how families from generations past enjoyed passing the time together with toys without the Internet, computer games and cellphones, according to museum event programmer Meredith Patterson.

“History is really important and to understand where we are and why where we are where we are,” she said. “It teaches us about the people and how they were in the past and the trials they had to deal with.

“I’ve had so many kids say they were so surprised about how simple the toys of the day were. They ask me, ‘Where do the batteries go?’

“It’s so nice to teach them how far we’ve come, but how it’s also important to show them what people have done in the past to give us what we have now.”

Simple toys from the Victorian Age – the 1860s to the early 1900s – on display at the museum include games like the cup-in-ball skill-testing toy or Jacob’s Ladder.

“You could spend hours playing that,” Patterson said of Jacob’s Ladder. “Those kinds of games involve a bit more imagination and your hand-eye co-ordination that you’re going to need for the rest of life. You’re playing with other people and sharing the toys."

Museum curator Kelly Swift-Jones said while the themes of the Holiday Family Fun event change over the years, the intent is the same.

“People have had their Christmas, and now they can come to the museum and figure out what they can do next,” she said, adding it’s also an opportunity to explore what other treasures the museum has to offer from 10,000 years ago to the present day.

“When people come here over the holidays, there are different themes for every day,” she said. “But I’m hoping when people also come through the museum, they can get a better understanding of what it would’ve been like to have lived here 20 years ago, 50 years ago, 150 years ago, 500 years ago and right up until today.

“Our exhibits help people understand the things that have been different over the years and the things that are the same from the past.”

Local historian and Postmedia Network contributor Tom Villemaire said the Simcoe County Museum is an ideal place for anyone who wants to learn more about the area’s history, beginning with indigenous peoples.

“It reflects the deep roots with French Canada and their presence at the beginning (of European influence in the area) that followed up with the British and a whole other series of immigrants that came through and made great contributions, from the Irish to the Germans to the Polish and Scots,” he said.

“Simcoe County also had a large number of very successful, strong-willed women leaders who later moved across Canada to fight for women’s rights. They became advisers to prime ministers, including John A. Macdonald.”

The Simcoe County Museum is located at 1151 Hwy. 26, north of Barrie.

Visit museum.simcoe.ca to learn more.

