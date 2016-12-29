Dredging of Nottawasaga delayed

WASAGA BEACH - The mouth of the Nottawasaga River will not be dredged before freeze up as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry does not consider it an emergency situation.

Wasaga Beach council had $100,000 in emergency funds approved for dredging as the mouth of the river had filled in so much this fall that boat passage is impossible.

A dredging application had been submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) for approval along with a request for funding.

Yolanta Kowalski, senior media relations officer for the MNRF, said the application has been reviewed and declined.

“We’ve inspected the river to assess local conditions and we’ve determined that there is no imminent threat to flooding,” she said.

Kevin Lalonde, director of public works for the town, told council that spring thaw could create flooding conditions for people up river when he made his pitch for funds in November.

Lalonde was also concerned that emergency responder boats would also not be able to pass through the shallow and narrow channel.

The town had dredged the river mouth back in 2010 and had funded it without assistance from either provincial or federal government support when no funds were available.

But Member of Provincial Parliament Jim Wilson said at the Ontario Legislature earlier this month that it is the province’s responsibility to keep the waterway open and should be funding the dredging.

“Mr. Speaker, Wasaga council would like to know: Why is the municipality faced with footing the bill for dredging the river when it’s a provincial responsibility?”

Minister Kathryn McGarry responded by saying an environmental assessment needs to be done, that’s it’s not an emergency situation and that dredging can negatively affect aquatic species including lake sturgeon.

Kowalksi said the ministry doesn’t have jurisdiction over navigational issues, which is the case at the river mouth, so, “We wouldn’t be able to accommodate a request for reimbursement related to dredging.”

Lalonde said dredging work has to be done and that the river mouth is on MNRF land.

“The sole purpose of dredging isn’t for navigation, it’s for ice jams in the spring,” he said.

Navigation is part of the EA report.

“Navigational challenges are due to sediment build up but it’s also to do with the higher potential for ice jams at the mouth of the river. When that ice lets go it could create surcharging and flooding upstream.

“It’s not just for fishermen and Seadoos,” Lalonde said.

Because the ministry doesn’t deem the situation an emergency, public works staff are working hard to complete the requirements for the environmental assessment (EA) that has been two years in the making.

“The MNRF have all of our information. They want us to do more public consultation.”

Lalonde said when the mouth of the river started filling in this fall, he thought it was “critical” to apply for the permits before the completion of the EA.

“The big thing for us is to complete the EA and get their blessing, then we will be in a position to apply for permits. The MNR will dictate when and if we can dredge.”

The river should be eligible for provincial funds because the problem is a risk for flooding as well as being a navigational channel, Lalonde said.

