Frozen in Time kicks off

COLLINGWOOD – In the midst of an on-again/off-again winter, the season is on again as frigid winds provided the perfect backdrop of ice sculptures popped up all around the downtown.

Frozen in Time ice festival is back, with a new theme and better weather than last year.

The Ice Sculpture Celebration, Canada’s only historic ice sculpture event, will feature dozens of storytelling sculptures located throughout the downtown. The sculptures will celebrate iconic images and significant moments in Collingwood’s history, recreating buildings and places that have long disappeared, and celebrating events and happenings from Collingwood’s shipbuilding and railway past.

“This sculptures have been sponsored by many local businesses and each one tells a story of a bit of Collingwood and its history,” said Susan Nicholson, general manager Collingwood Downtown Business Improvement Area. “We have an the ejector seat you can actually sit in from the AVRO Arrow that was built here in Collingwood by Baker Industries, another tells the story of when Lord Elgin came to Collingwood, so lots of interesting stories that accompany the sculpture.”

Coupled with the festival site set up at Pine and Second streets, there are carving demonstrations, music and lots of hands on activities for visitors.

“It shows new people who have moved to Collingwood a bit about the place they have moved to,” said Nicholson. “But one of the major draws for tourism is about learning about the community that they are visiting. They want to know the stories behind it and they want to feel a part of it and they like the authenticity this type of festival brings.”

A new twist is a unique ice sculpture that includes a burning fire, is being added to the Ice Sculpture Celebration, part of the festival.

This ice sculpture will be a unique creation and will only be on display on Friday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. in front of the Federal Building at 44 Hurontario St.

Created by world famous ice carvers from Ice Culture, the fire combined with ice and illuminated by spotlights will create an inspiring image.

The festival runs until New Year’s Eve.

