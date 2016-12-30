LOCAL HISTORY: Voyageur a county pioneer

Early settlers in Simcoe County - especially before the county came into being - often experienced isolation. Many were separated from family and friends, living in a land where the only social interaction with people of a similar background might be at a religious service.

Huronia's population of Roman Catholic missionaries, French military and explorers at least had each other as they settled among the First Nations. As more European settlers arrived, Protestant and other Christian faiths joined them, building churches or holding services where they could.

Probably the smallest group consisted of those practising the Jewish faith. One of them, William Solomon, was born in 1777 in Montreal and was one of the county's earliest settlers.

William was Ezekiel Solomon's fourth child. Ezekiel had arrived in New France with the British troops during the Seven Years' War as a supplier to the army and soon settled in Montreal, marrying Elizabeth Dubois, a local.

Ezekiel became a fur trader - one of the first non-French fur traders to work his way into the far reaches of the Great Lakes in the mid-1700s.

He was at Michilimackinac during the Pontiac war and was captured by Pontiac's warriors when they captured the fort by surprise. Pontiac's men played lacrosse against the local First Nations team. When the ball was thrown into the fort through the open gates and the two teams ran in to retrieve it, First Nations women, already in the fort, pulled weapons from beneath their bundles and armed the men. The warriors killed about half of the 35-man garrison - some by torture.

Ezekiel was among those spared, although French allies of the natives took advantage, as Ezekiel explained:

"I Ezekiel Solomon, Resident in the Fort of Michilimackinac at the time it was surprized by the savages declare that on the second day of June, 1763, a Frenchman, Monsieur Cote, entered my house several times and carried from thence several parcels of Goods, my property. This was part of the overall Deposition of Garrit, Roseboom, Tunis, Fischer, Cummin, Shields and Wm. Bruce, Merchants's from LaBay, as taken upon Oath before a Court of Enquiry at Detroit the 4th day of July 1764."

The attack scared Ezekiel, so he opened a shop in Montreal for a few years until things settled around the Great Lakes, which they did by 1780.

In the mid-1790s, William joined his father on his western forays and got a job with the North West Company. At some point, his parents settled on Mackinac Island and William lived with them. He and a young Ojibwa woman had four children out of wedlock, not unusual in the circumstances. He later married Marguerite Johnston, a Mackinac-born woman, and they had 10 children together.

William supported his family working at Michilimackinac as a clerk in a fur-trade shop. He'd learned a number of First Nations languages. When his father died in 1809, he inherited land both on Mackinac Island and on the mainland on what would be the American side. When the War of 1812 broke out, he was delighted by the capture of Mackinac Island and Fort Michilimackinac by the British early in the war (less than a month after war had been declared by America). He was hired as an Indian Department interpreter.

The island remained in British possession right to the end of the war, despite a tiny British presence, thanks in large part to the loyalty of the First Nations. After the war, the island returned to American ownership and, in 1815, the British withdrew.

William followed the British as they moved to Drummond Island and became part of the garrison there. He had a reputation as a "sober man" who was stiff in his practices.

Once the border was surveyed, the post at Drummond was closed and handed over to the Americans. Solomon packed up to move to Penetanguishene. In 1828, a brig was chartered to haul the Drummond garrison to their new post, but it was too small, so Solomon had to wait until a second boat, the Alice Hackett, was hired the next year.

Solomon travelled on this boat, along with a horse, a load of whiskey for the new tavern to be opened in Penetanguishene, some soldiers and a small family composed of a French-Canadian man, wife and child. The ship was wrecked at Fitzwilliam Island.

The men rescued the barrels of whiskey, and the horse swam to the island. The men continued the drinking that had begun on the ship when the first barrel was tapped. In the morning, they discovered they'd forgotten the mother and child on the ship. They were rescued, although there is no word on whether the marriage was salvageable.

Solomon lost his implements and livestock in the shipwreck but finally made it to Penetanguishene, where the British Naval Establishment took over British patrols on the upper lakes. In all, 75 to 100 soldiers, voyageurs and traders had transferred along with Solomon from Drummond to Penetanguishene, representing one of the largest single population boosts in the area's early history.

Lewis Solomon, a son of William's, described the new community as "then mostly a cedar swamp, with a few Indian wigwams and fishing shanties."

William continued to work as an interpreter and farmed on his lot. He attended the big First Nations conference on Manitoulin Island in 1837, and was the interpreter for the 1840 annual distribution of presents. This was a deluxe affair with a number of celebrities in attendance, including Lord Morpeth, Lord Lennox and Samuel Jarvis accompanied by almost 60 voyageurs - their tour along the Great Lakes stopped at Sault Ste. Marie, Manitoulin and Detroit.

A Dick Cheney-like incident occurred during this outing. A number of times, the entourage stopped to avail themselves of the hunting and fishing available. On one hunting trip, Lord Morpeth fired at a duck. The shot was very low and hit many of the group with birdshot.

Recounted by one of the voyageurs: "In a stern voice, manifesting a fair show of rage, Mr. Jarvis shouted 'Lord Morpeth, what do you mean? You have shot the whole party!' The reply came prompt, but frank, 'I don't care a damn, I've killed the duck anyhow.'"

During his time there, Solomon also saved the life of Tom Landrigan, his son-in-law. Landrigan was married to one of Solomon's daughters. He was caught stealing from naval stores in Penetanguishene, and sentenced to be hanged. Solomon bribed the local military court to not hang his son-in-law.

In 1845, Solomon was pensioned off at 75 cents a day. He eventually moved from his farm into Penetanguishene. By then, he was married a second time, to Josephine Legris.

From his life experiences - his travels, his work and his family - there is not much that separates William from his fellow trappers, other than his religion. Even at that, he wasn't truly separated - the first synagogue in Ontario wasn't built until the mid-1850s, in Hamilton, so William was buried in St. Anne's Church cemetery on Robert Street in Penetanguishene.

Tom Villemaire is the co-author of two books with Randy Richmond: Colossal Canadian Failures and Colossal Canadian Failures 2 - both about things that seemed like a good idea at the time - and writes about local history.