Four-legged athlete in the record books

CLEARVIEW TWP. - Jag, a Dutch shepherd bred for protection work was just too darn friendly to be a guard dog.

“She’s not mean enough to be a protection dog. She’s pretty friendly and very athletic,” said Ashley Hopkins, owner and Creemore resident.

Hopkins who raised another dog, Austin, from a puppy to become a Canadian dock-jumping champion, took on Jag at the age of four months.

Jag started dock diving training a month later because she wouldn’t be left out after watching Austin, a cattle-dog mix, competing in the sport.

“I had him jumping and she jumped in on her own and realized it was fun, and she went on from there,” she said.

Jag started competing at the minimum age of six months and did surprisingly well in 2015.

“We realized she was going to be really good because she got better and better so quickly.”

She was jumping over 20 feet her second event.

This past summer was her second season competing and he jumped 27.4 feet which put her into the top three Canadian jumping dogs and earned her titles.

At the Canadian Dock Jumping Championships in Calgary in September, Jag won the overall event, making her Canada’s Elite champion.

She also set two records winning the Pro Grab and the Toss and Lure and she won the Top Dog class.

Dock jumping includes four disciplines of jumping over a pool of water. They include distance, toss-catch, grab it and speed. Toss-catch is a game where they have to catch a toy in mid air; grab it is where they have to catch a suspended toy at a height and the speed event calculates the time between jumping from the dock and catching a toy at a distance.

Jag is current in the top three for jumping distance nationally. The record is 29.6 feet and Jag hasn’t hit her prime.

Their prime is between four and six, when they really know their job and are doing it well, Hopkins explained.

“So to be doing this kind of distance and this kind of success at a year-and-a-half old is pretty cool because she’s still such a baby. She loves to please and loves to work,” said Hopkins.

In September, Hopkins and her partner Robert Morrey along with dogs Jag and Austin drove to Spruce Meadows in Calgary where they competed with the dogs.

Jag attracted a lot of attention at the event and has already been informally invited to compete again next September.

“She’s fun to watch. We had a lot of people stop me.”

Austin was crowned Master Dog (for seniors) at the event, winning the Pro Grab and Toss events through Canine Watersports Canada.

“I love doing it with the dogs. It’s great to see how pumped up they get. They get super, super excited and wound up. They absolutely love it and it’s a good outlet for them. They are working dogs.”

The couple, who are both volunteer firefighters with the Clearview Fire Department, also competed in the FireFit nationals and watched the Masters equestrian event all at Spruce Meadows in September.

Next season Hopkins hopes to qualify Jag for the Purina Incredible Dog Challenge. She’s researching qualifying events. Competitions are held in Ontario, across Canada and the championships are in Missouri.

Hopkins has been competing with her dogs at dock jumping competitions for seven years, starting with Austin.

“It’s cool to start your dog as a baby and see them work and progress and become a champion and a sponsored athlete.”

The dogs are part of Team Nutram, a pet food company.

“I haven’t bought a bag of dog food for six to seven years,” she said.

Hopkins also teaches the dock jumping and agility at K-9 Country Inn near Alliston.

“It’s really fun to get other people involved. . .to see them work toward goals,” she said.

Austin has his own Facebook page: Team Air Austin, which he shares with Jag and Ryder so fans can follow their competition results and down-time activities.

