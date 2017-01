Forget about playing on the bearch, these two kids from the Bell Family who have arrived here from Florida are delighted with the play potential of their first Canadian winter as they take part in the Frozen in Time festival in Collingwood.

With winter weather on their side, the kids got to enjoy dancers, ice carvers, shinney and even a crack at giant ice building blocks.

ROBERT BURCHER PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE POSTMEDIA NETWORK