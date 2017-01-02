Gift of Life brings his back

COLLINGWOOD – Brian Seath has the best Christmas present ever: his life.

The Collingwood resident is alive today thanks to the generosity of a family he may never know and the efforts of the Trillium Gift of Life Network, which helps connect organ donors to those needing life-saving donations.

Seath, who has been physically active all his life, learned he suffered from an enlarged heart and was told in March 2013 that he needed a transplant.

“It got to the point where I couldn’t walk up a set of stairs and I was short of breath. I think my heart was functioning at about 11%,” he said.

“But I was able to go on the waiting list. I was still strong enough to withstand the operation, but sick enough to need a heart.”

Since the transplant, Seath has been able to take part in dragon boat racing and hiking, as well as cross-country and downhill skiing.

“I’m on my third Christmas that I wouldn’t have had if I hadn’t had the operation in summer of 2013,” he said. “There are so many people on a waiting list and so many who don’t make it.

“I’m celebrating Christmas with my family and it wouldn’t have happened without the Life Network.”

There are more than 1,500 people in Canada waiting for an organ transplant, according to Jennifer Long, of the Trillium Gift of Life Network.

“Every three days, someone will die waiting. Everyone is a potential organ and tissue donor, regardless of age or medical condition,” she said.

Seath said he will be forever grateful.

“You think of it every day and how somebody’s family could make it possible during what is probably the worst time of their lives,” he said of the donor’s family.

“I do a lot of hiking in the winter and I think of my donor and that I’m able to continue on with this,” Seath added. “Every day you reflect on this.

“During this holiday, you know somebody is missing somebody but somebody is not missing me.”

To learn more, visit beadonor.ca and talk to your family about your wishes.

