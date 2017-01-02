Police investigate sexual assault

COLLINGWOOD -Collingwood OPP are investigating a report of a sexual assault that took place early New Year’s Day morning.

A woman has reported to police that she had been pulled into a car and sexually assaulted as she was on Second Street between Birch and Beech Streets Sunday morning.

The police are looking for a bearded South Asian male between late twenties and early thirties approximately 5 foot 7 tall with an average build with a large mid-section.

The suspect was wearing a blue t-shirt, and black pants. He was also wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2005-2010 Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla four door sedan , silver or tan in colour with black steel rims.

The suspect vehicle may have been in the areas of Second and Birch Street, Birch Street between Second and Third Streets, and Third Street between Oak and Birch Street all in the Town of Collingwood.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or other