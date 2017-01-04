MIDLAND – A local man faces charges after a cellphone and cash were taken from a house during the holidays.

Midland police were called Dec. 17 from an east-side resident that an ex-partner had entered the house and a cellphone was stolen.

Officers went there at 8 p.m. and were told a man had entered the house unannounced, went to a room and demanded to see a cellphone.

It was taken, but later found placed outside the window.

The next morning. Dec. 18, police received a call that the man had returned at 7 a.m., entered the home and that $40 was missing.

On Christmas Day an officer on patrol spotted a man and arrested him.

A 26-year-old man was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order on another charge.

He was taken to Midland's police station and held for a bail hearing Dec. 26.