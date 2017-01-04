Siskins take first place with win

CLEARVIEW TWP. - The Stayner Siskins have moved into first place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League with 15 consecutive wins including one Tuesday night.

A 4-3 win in overtime versus the Caledon Golden Hawks gives the Siskins 56 points (28-3-0) one ahead of the Alliston Hornets (27-3-1) in the North Conference Carruthers division.

“The boys are pretty happy tonight. They worked for it. They earned it. It’s nice to see them hit the milestone tonight,” said Siskins assistant coach Jeff Sander after the game.

Going into Tuesday night’s home game, the Siskins were one point away from the leaders.

But the Golden Hawks weren’t going down easily.

“They came to play tonight,” said Sander.

Siskins forward Jordan Taylor opened the scoring late in the first period on a power play with assists from Hughes and Zack Trott.

Caledon answered back in the second with a goal from Christian Hauck, assisted by Anton Trublin and Lucas Amoroso. Nolan King got the Siskins second point with assists from Jackson Clarke and Austin Fischer.

Switching it up in the third period, Trott put one in on a power play assisted by Hughes and Michael Holmes.

But Caledon came back from a 3-1 deficit to tie it up with goals from Tyler Whitten, assisted by Nicholas McNutt, and a second from Hauck, assisted by Trublin and Matt Magliozzi.

The action went into a three-on-three overtime period and the small crowd of 175 at the Stayner Arena was roaring as break away after break away was saved by Siskins goalie Hayden Ford and a new, unnamed Hawks goalie, wearing the No. 1 jersey.

“I’ve never seen him before,” said Sander.

Siskins goalie Hayden Ford got the win making 28 saves. The Hawks goalie made 40 saves.

Then with only 15 seconds left on the clock, Siskins forward Ben Hughes put one past the post with assists from Jordan Taylor and Michael Holmes.

Ben Hughes said the three-on-three overtime play was exciting and exhausting.

“Holmes made a good defensive play. He got it away from the Caledon guy and Tails (Jordan Taylor) brought it down and made a nice pass to me and I was lucky enough to get it past the goalie.”

Hughes is excited to get a point up on the Hornets who have dominated the league for years.

“Now we are in first place, it feels pretty great,” he said.

With 11 games left in the regular season, Sander said the team needs to keep working hard.

“We got to keep the pace going because the playoffs are coming up. We have to make sure we are in good shape and ready to go,” he said.

The Siskins will play third place Penetang Kings (14-16-2) in Stayner Thursday night.

Then they face their league rivals the Hornets in New Tecumseth on Friday night.

“We are expecting a hard fought game,” said Hughes.

The Siskins also play Sunday afternoon in Stayner against the Orillia Terriers.

The Siskins and Hornets will play each other for the last time in the regular season in Stayner on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Both the Siskins and Hornets are ahead of the seven teams in the North Conference Pollock division. Walkerton is in first with 47 points, followed by Mitchell with 37 and Kincardine with 30.

Hughes leads the scoring in both divisions of the PJHL North Conference with 33 goals and 43 assists.

Drake Board of the Alliston is in second with 33 goals and 22 assists with Derek Elliot of Mitchell is in third with 25 goals, 28 assists.

The Hornets are the 2016 and 2015 league champions. They also reached the semi-finals in the all Ontario Schmalz Cup Championships for both years. They last won the cup in 2010.

