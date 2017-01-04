Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Lagoon City and Washago.

The snow squalls are expected to remain north of Barrie today, but might move south over the city tonight.

Snow squalls are expected to develop to the east of Georgian Bay this morning as much colder air arrives.

While accumulations are expected to exceed 15 centimetres in some places, the greater threat will be the strong gusty westerly winds - which will cause extensive blowing snow and potential whiteout conditions.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots might become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.

To report severe weather, e-mail ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ONStorm.