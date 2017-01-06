Stella Millis expects her calendar to start filling up in the next few weeks.

That’s when most Ontarians will cringe when they open their credit card statements and some will realize they’ve dug a deeper debt hole than they can handle.

The vice-president of Barrie’s BDO, who handles bankruptcy and consumer proposal proceedings, has seen it all before.

But in the last few years, she’s starting to notice a worrying trend; people are filing for bankruptcy because they’ve taken out too many pay-day loans.

“The demographics have changed. In the last two years, I’ve see the loan places used by people who are educated, and people who are working full-time,” Millis said from her office on Lakeshore Drive.

“I’m seeing a lot of single parents or seniors who are living on a fixed income, they have an emergency of some sort, and they borrow money from a payday money lender.”

Millis said before Jan. 1, someone borrowing $100 would be hit with a 21% interest rate. For the average $500 borrowed, they’d now owe $625 within two weeks.

They might pay that money back within the agreed-to time frame, but can’t afford to pay their rent, buy food or pay utility bills, so they borrow more money from another payday loan company.

(As of Jan.1, the ministry of government and consumer services adjusted the maximum cost of borrowing for a payday loan to $18 per $100 advanced down from the prior rate of $21 per $100 advanced).

“People come in and it’s never one loan; it’s three-to-four payday loan companies they owe. It’s a death spiral financially. You’re borrowing from one loan company to pay another.

“And it’s not for luxuries – this is to buy food or pay the rent,” she said.

Last July, more than 100,000 Ontarians were entitled to $50 as part of their share of a $10-million lawsuit settlement against Cash Store Financial, which was found guilty of charging excessive fees and interest.

The settlement means there was no admission of wrongdoing.

But the lawsuit alleged the company had ripped off customers by charging high fees on loans plus the 21% interest.

It would, for example, sell a customer a debit card and sell a bank-type account for $9, plus a monthly $9 monthly service charge, plus $2.50 per transaction

The class-action lawsuit was launched in 2012 on behalf of a customer who borrowed $400 for nine days and owed $547.32 a little more than a week later.

While dropping the cost of payday loans to 18% from 21% is still too costly for many people, Millis said getting rid of payday loan companies altogether might not be the answer.

“If we completely banned payday loans, we’ll start to see online payday loan companies, and they’re not regulated,” she said.

With fast-cash loans offered online in less than five minutes, Millis said people can type all of their private information onto a form and presto – receive the cash advance.

However, that creates the problem of sensitive information now being in the hands of companies who could sell your social insurance number or driver’s license details to someone who can steal your identity, she said.

“If you completely ban them, it’s going to cause another type of predatory lender,” Millis said.

An Ipsos Reid survey commissioned by BDO showed that while Canadians expected to see their debt load decrease in 2016, they admitted that if interest rates went up – causing an increase of even $300 a month – more than 60% said they’d find it difficult to make ends meet.

An earlier Ipsos Reid study in February 2016, showed that for each dollar Canadians earn, they owe $1.65 in household debt.

“When the U.S. recession hit in 2008, Americans had a debt-to-income ratio of $1.29 and that was considered awful at that time. Canadians are way past that now, yet we’re living with a false sense of security,” she said.

The Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada released a statement Thursday showing statistics from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy Canada revealed insolvencies as of October 2016 are up 4.4% on a national basis.

With an average Canadian Christmas time expenditure of $876, Jeffrey Schwartz, executive director of Consolidated Credit Counseling Services, said he understands people living with Bill Avoidance Disorder (BAD).

“(BAD) is a condition that plagues many Canadians every January, especially for those who are struggling to keep up with their household finances in the first place. The reality is almost 50% of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque and BAD is common among the most vulnerable consumers,” Schwartz said.

With files from Debora Van Brenk - London Free Press

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1