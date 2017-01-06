A century-old program made for today

COLLINGWOOD – Talking to Margrit von Kleist is like sitting in on a history lesson.

The 94-year-old tells stories of growing up in Germany as Adolf Hitler began to take power. She has stories about fleeing the Nazis, the Russians and transitioning to life in Canada in a time now long past.

She captured it all in a memoir she published a few years ago: One Life, Many Chapters.

What she didn’t talk in great detail about was her grandfather’s methods of therapeutical physiotherapy for infants and toddlers, a ground-breaking regime he developed more than a century ago.

Her grandfather, Detleff Neumann-Neurode, was a pioneering German pediatric physical therapist. The work of Neumann-Neurode is known as an integral part of pediatric physiotherapy.

According to research many sports programs and activities are still being used today for all age groups including children with challenges who are often integrated or have special programs.

Years after studying her grandfather’s techniques, von Kleist worked as a teacher in Germany until the war forced her to flee.

“My grandfather started this at the beginning of the last century and I was one of his guinea pigs with my sisters,” said von Kleist. “He was the first one back then, so he started it as physio at first, but then some young mothers really didn’t know what to do with babies.”

Years later, after immigrating to Canada, von Kleist worked as a nurse’s aide while her husband went you university. Later she opened All Children’s Progressive Gym in Toronto.

She integrated disabled children into her program – something that was unknown at that time. It took years for her to convince the skeptical the physiotherapy exercises for children with challenges had significant benefits, but she succeeded for many years.

Von Kleist retired from the business in 1986. Her daughter continued to operate the gym until 2008.

More than 20 years ago, von Kleist thought of collecting her techniques for a book, but never got around to it.

Recently, however, the fire struck again and, after spending a lot of time collecting photos she had prepared of her work, her new book, Exercise Your Newborns to 4-Year-Olds, is finally published.

“I had the idea a long time ago, but first I wanted to work on my memoirs and then I had to deal with health things, but then I thought, ‘Jeez, I also wanted to give this to young mothers,’” said von Kleist. “Kids are getting fat. Thank God that there is some good parents, but some haven’t got a clue.”

Growing up with fitness, von Kleist knew how important it is for anyone to get a good first start.

“I thought, now that I have a little bit more time on my hands, I’ll do it,” said the 94-year-old.

Exercise your Newborns to 4-Year-Olds; the Neumann-Neurode Method is available on Amazon or by contacting the publisher, FriesenPress, online.

jmcveigh@postmedia.com