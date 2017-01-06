WASAGA BEACH – Jewelry and action figures were taken from Mel's Thift and Gift store during an overnight break-in Thursday to Friday.

Huronia West OPP say the break-in to the Mosley Street store happened between the evening hours of Jan. 5 and the morning hours of Jan. 6.

A complete inventory of what was taken is not available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.