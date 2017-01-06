OPP sent to more than 20 collisions Thursday

WASAGA BEACH - During Thursday, January 5, 2017 members of the Huronia West OPP responded to 20 motor vehicle collisions, many of these were vehicles in ditches and some located on closed roads in the region

Huronia West OPP reminds all motorists that at this time of year weather conditions can change quickly and with that your ability to drive safely. There are several simple things you can do to increase your safety on our roadways when the weather conditions turn bad they are:

* Change your driving habits in accordance to the weather conditions you face

* Slow down

* Put on your full headlights, this increases your visibility in both directions

* Insure your vehicle is in good working condition

* Insure you are well!

* Insure your gas tank is full and windshield washer tank is too

* Carry a working Cellular phone and Charger, but don’t text and drive

* Install snow tires

* Don’t drive on closed roads

* Don’t Drink and Drive

* Tell someone where you are going

* If the weather is bad and your journey can wait, go when the weather is better

* Know your driving ability