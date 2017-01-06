Town council rejects PowerStream offer

Following an in-camera session Friday afternoon, Collingwood council voted against accepting a proposal from PowerStream to acquire the town’s remaining 50% interest in Collus PowerStream.

“I can’t give any details on the offer other than it was very important because today (Friday) was the deadline for the offer and council needed to get the information of what PowerStream was offering at this time,” said Collingwood Mayor Sandra Cooper. “Certainly, there is interest in our electricity. It’s something that we will be going through appropriately.”

According to the wording on the agenda, there are other bids the town may have received.

The shared services agreement between the town and PowerStream does provide an exit provision in which either party has 20 days to invoke.

Collus Power, the original municipal electrical distribution company, was solely owned by Collingwood until it sold 50% ownership to PowerStream in 2012, creating Collus PowerStream.

Recent discussions to sell off the remaining 50% were introduced to council in August last year and request for proposals (RFP) came about in September.

“It’s all about negotiation. It’s a very detailed process that has to be discussed behind closed doors,” said Cooper. “Like any negotiation, it goes back and forth and you are going to look at all the opportunities.”

Having just received notice Collingwood had rejected PowerStream's offer, the utility’s manager of customer communication, John Olthuis, had little to say about the town’s decision.

“We are currently evaluating the decision at this time, so we have to look at our various options that are available to us,” said Olthuis. “We demonstrated that the relationship with the municipality did very well and, hopefully, going forward, it will do even more for the municipality.”

PowerStream has just received permission for the substantial merger of Horizon Utilities in Hamilton, Enersource Corporation in Mississauga and the purchase of Hydro One Brampton.

“At the end of the day, it is the customer that I am looking at and hoping that ... there is no long-term impact,” sayid Cooper.

