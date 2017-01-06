Ways to pick fitness goals

According to Twitter Canada, the top resolutions for 2016 were working out more and loosing weight. A new addition to the top resolutions was reducing stress, something that the first two can assist with. This means we should be taking some time to focus on relaxing and taking care of ourselves.

So how do you set and achieve a resolution to be healthier? The key to success is setting small, attainable goals, which require baby steps towards an obtainable goal. So if you break it down and make small steady changes, then you will feel more successful.

Here are some tips that will help you get fitter and healthier in the New Year:

Be realistic

Strive for a goal that is attainable and measureable. Being realistic and knowing what it is you truly want to achieve will help. A personal trainer can help you get a clear understanding of what is possible and how to reach your goals.

Have a plan — and a back-up one

Once you’ve set your realistic and measurable goal, think about what’s involved in keeping that goal. Be sure to schedule exercise into your calendar. Your plan should also include a backup plan, should something keep you from your activity. For example, if snow keeps you from attending a class at the YMCA, then have a list of home exercises as a back-up.

Use the buddy system

Having an exercise partner is a good way to get both encouragement and inspiration from someone as well as stops the excuses when you just don’t feel like getting off the couch to go the gym.

Don’t let getting off track make you feel like a failure

Don’t have an all or nothing attitude. No one is perfect. Missing a workout once in a while is fine. Just make sure that you get back into your routine again as soon as you can. If you’re skipping exercise on a regular basis, then it could be that you need motivation. Personal trainers can help you revise your program so you can continue to reach your goals.

Start at a level that is comfortable to you

If you go all out and end up hurting and aching more then you should then it could make you dread going back. You should start with a workout of about 20 minutes and not exceed an hour. It should consist of a variety of exercises and don’t forget to warm up first and stretch last.

Vary your exercises

Do a group fitness class one day then the Cross Trainer on another so your body gets a variety of cardiovascular activity. Try to change your weight routine as well by adding a rep, weight, or set every four to six weeks.

Give your health and fitness plan 3 months

Force yourself to go to the gym religiously for the first three months of your fitness program. It takes that long to see results and if you keep that firmly in your mind, you’ll be more inclined to stick with it. Remember why you started and keep reminding yourself – the effort will pay off.

For more information and tips on how to reach your fitness goals, visit www.ymcaofsimcoemuksoka.ca. Your YMCA membership includes complimentary wellness appointments with a certified personal trainer to help you set individual fitness goals and keep you on track. Join the Y between January 1 and February 28 and pay $0 join fees.

The author Teresa Zacharias is a Personal Trainer, YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka