Young skier recognized for his efforts

COLLINGWOOD - Max Murphy, 12, of Collingwood was recently awarded a $2,500 ski bursary from Alpine Ontario and Karbon.

“It’s nice for a local kid to win this award,” said Jacques Reid, head coach of the extended alpine programs at Craigleith Ski Club.

It will come in handy, now that the Grade 7 Mountain View Elementary School student is competing in alpine racing at the provincial level through Craigleith Ski Team.

Murphy started skiing at Blue Mountain when he was two years old and starting racing through the Jozo Weider Alpine Racing Team when he was five or six.

He’d won events and placed highly in races through the Weider Team up to an including last season.

“I like to go fast. It’s fun,” he said.

This season he switched to the Craigleith and is coached by Reid and Jen Warren.

“Now he’s looking to make it to the next level of ski racing. He’s in the U14 program so he’s competing provincially for the season,” Reid said.

Murphy competes in three downhill disciplines, slalom, giant slalom and super giant slalom but he’s had the most success in slalom.

“It’s quicker turns on the hill and I’m better at it than GS and Super G,” he said.

In his first U14 race Jan. 2, he placed in the top 10 in the slalom event held at Alpine Ski Club.

“That first year you compete in a new age group is a little bit tougher, but Max getting in the top 10 in his first event is very promising,” said Reid.

Murphy is serious about skiing. He trains year round including twice a week in the spring and summer at Active Life in Collingwood.

That’s paying off as Reid said Murphy is very athletic.

In December he trained for two weeks in Vermont. The days started with a 6 a.m. rising, followed by dry-land training before breakfast. Participants skied from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ski day would be followed by a meeting, ski tuning and ski video watching before dinner.

After dinner they had another meeting to prepare for the next day and did school work.

His school vice-principal Karen Moffitt said it provided valuable life experience.

“The quality for me was the active participation part. You don’t get life like experiences like that. And the regiment, I think there is value in that,” she said.

Murphy is a strong student, which is important because his training takes him away from a regular academic schedule.

“He wouldn’t be able to do all that if he wasn’t academically strong,” said Moffitt.

The Craigleith Ski Team schedule will put Murphy on snow for about 100 days and he’ll compete in about 20 races.

“I like to be in the snow and be outside,” Murphy said.

“My ultimate goal is to make the Ontario ski team.” His short-term goal is, “to do well. Have a good mindset.”

Making Team Ontario is achievable but it will be a challenge for him because he’s competing against other skiers who are 13, said Reid.

But Murphy has the enthusiasm needed to succeed in the highly-competitive sport.

“Max hasn’t missed a training session. He hasn’t missed one dry-land workout, team work session or on-snow session. He’s a pretty dedicated individual.”

The provincials take place during March Break in Ottawa. Qualifying athletes will then compete at a Can/Am race at Mount Tremblant at the end of March.

The ultimate race is the Whistler Cup, held in Whistler, BC in mid April. Canadian ski clubs as well as top international youth skiers are invited to the race.

“It’s a fun introduction to international competition,” said Reid.

The Whistler Cup has a history of more than 20 years and involves social events and entertainment as well as competition.

Murphy likes the social part of skiing as well as the racing.

“I’ve made a lot of good friends through skiing. Some of my best friends are on the team,” he said.

Of course the social aspect is the first part of skiing as Murphy learned to ski from his parents Gigi Worts and Mark Murphy. His 18-year-old sister Georgia was also a ski racer.

