Impaired driving charge in Chatsworth crash

A Collingwood man faces impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle collision in Chatsworth on Friday.

At about 3:40 p.m. Grey County OPP received a report of a collision between a 1998 GMC Sierra pick-up truck and a 1996 Toyota at the intersection of Hwy. 10 and 60 Sideroad in Berkeley, it said in a news release from police.

The investigation revealed the northbound GMC pick-up was stopped on Hwy. 10 and then proceeded to make a left turn into the path of the southbound Toyota.

The driver of the pick-up, who had ben drinking alcohol and showed signs of impairment, was arrested for impaired driving, He was not injured, the news release said.

A 57-year-old Grey Highlands man who was driving the Toyota and a 55-year-old Grey Highlands woman who was a passenger, were taken by ambulance to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old Collingwood man who was driving the pick-up was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, operating a motor vehicle without a valid permit, and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance. He is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on Jan. 26.