Drug store robbed in Stayner

STAYNER - A Stayner drug store was robbed Monday evening by a man armed with a knife.

Huronia West OPP responded to a report that a man was inside the Rexall Pharmacy on Hwy. 26 armed with a knife, demanding drugs.

The man was last seen leaving the business on foot. No one was injured in the robbery.

Police are looking for a white male, aged 40-50 years of age, approximately 5”8” with a skinny build, large nose. He was clean shaven but had a poor complexion wearing a black knitted toque, black hoodie style sweater, black jacket and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone who has information to contact the Huronia West O.P.P. at (705) 429-3575 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com