Early morning fire leaves two homeless

WASAGA BEACH - A couple sustained burns when trying to put out a fire in their 62nd Street South home early Tuesday morning.

They were both transported to hospital by ambulance but released before the end of the day, said Wasaga Beach Fire Chief Mike McWilliam.

The woman had a burn on her arm. The man had burns on his arm and face, suffered from smoke inhalation and had cuts on his feet due to stepping on broken glass.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be a candle left burning on a small table at the top of the stairs” in the raised bungalow, said McWilliam.

The couple was alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke and from their smoke alarms sounding.

“They attempted to put out the fire using blankets to try to smother it,” he said.

“The woman escaped out the front door and went to the neighbours to call us,” McWilliam said.

A security alarm system was activated and police attended shortly after 5 a.m.

“They arrived to see the residents to fight it and they used their extinguisher from their vehicle to try to knock it down,” said McWilliam.

The man was unable to get out the front door and retreated to a bedroom.

“He was hanging out the back bedroom window. When fire crews arrived, we laddered the window and lifted him out of the structure and put out the fire,” McWilliam said.

The damage estimate is $125,000, all to the home’s interior.

“It’s uninhabitable right now, but it will be repairable,” he said.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis