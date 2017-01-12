GoFundMe account for Wasaga crash victim

WASAGA BEACH - Area residents are helping to raise money for a 25-year-old woman from Wasaga Beach who suffered life threatening injuries after being struck by a transit bus last week.

According to a release from Huronia West OPP, police, fire and paramedics responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a transit bus on River Road East in Wasaga Beach in in the early evening of January 6

The initial police investigation revealed that the pedestrian had ran onto the roadway to get her dog who had gotten loose during a walk, and was struck by the bus.

The Wasaga Beach woman was taken to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital and later transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto by air ambulance with major life threatening injures.

The investigation into this collision is ongoing.

A GoFundMe account for Kaytee McNiven has been set up to offset some of the expenses of on-going medical care.

More information can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/mcniven-family-support