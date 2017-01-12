Spay/Neuter program coming to Clearview

CLEARVIEW TWSP - The Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS) announced that beginning January 16 they will be accepting applications for the Clearview Cats program. Clearview Cats, is a spay/neuter assistance program, that has been started through seed funds from Clearview Township. The program aims to make a marked impact in feline overpopulation and reduce the number of stray, unwanted and abandoned cats and kittens in Clearview Township.

“We are thrilled to be launching the fourth spay/neuter assistance program in the Georgian Triangle area. Clearview Cats will help us to address many of the unfixed cats that are being reported on private properties and rural areas. This program is an important component of responsible pet ownership.” says Sonya Reichel, executive director for the GTHS.

Interested residents must complete an application form and submit it to GTHS for consideration. To be eligible for the program, the applicant must be 18 years of age or older, be a resident of Clearview Township, meet certain guidelines.

To find out more about the program the society encourages you to start on their website at http://gths.ca/clearviewcats/.

Applications can be filled out online or at the GTHS Animal Shelter located at 549 Tenth Line. Questions can be directed to clearviewcats@gths.ca or by calling 705-445-5204 ex 221.

The Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS) was founded in 1999 and is a registered charity dedicated to helping animals in need. It serves the area known as the Georgian Triangle, which includes the communities of Wasaga Beach, Stayner, Creemore, Collingwood, The Blue Mountains, Thornbury, Clarksburg, Meaford and the surrounding areas. The shelter operates solely on donations and money raised from fundraising efforts.

“We would love to see as many cats as possible get fixed through this program in 2017. This is an exciting time for animal welfare!” says Reichel