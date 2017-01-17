Change text size for the story

Two Wasaga Beach residents face drug possession and trafficking charges after police stopped a vehicle in Springwater Township and then raided a Barrie home.

Last Friday OPP stopped a vehicle on County Rd. 29 and found drugs inside, along with two people.

Using a search warrant at a Barrie residence, police seized 545 grams of marijuana, 84 grams of cocaine, cannabis resin, $590 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

A 21-year-old man and a woman, age 20, are charged with cocaine possession, cannabis resin possession, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both have Collingwood court dates next month.