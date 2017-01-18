CGMH - Imagine the Possibilities

Imagine The Possible – Pain Management Clinic

Imagine your family member or loved one having access to an outpatient pain management clinic where their persistent or chronic pain could be cared for locally, with support systems in place from the hospital, in partnership with Community Mental Health Services.

Now imagine this as part of the newly redeveloped hospital that services the region of South Georgian Bay.

Chronic pain affects nearly one in five Canadians. It’s a disabling problem, often involving physical, psychological, social and occupational factors.

Imagine a program that provides patients with education about their condition and works with them to develop strategies for coping with pain, so that they may live as full and functional a life as possible, which is also collaboratively managed with the patient’s family physician.

While it may not be possible to cure the underlying reason for the chronic pain, through a combination of treatments, the patient's quality of life and functioning may be improved significantly.

Now that the vision has started to take shape, we would like you to Imagine The Possible. Imagine what your future hospital could be to you and your family, as it serves the region of South Georgian Bay in the decades to come.

