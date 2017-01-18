Fund set up for youth brutally assaulted

When most families were spending Christmas together celebrating, one Clearview Township family was at Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto hoping their grandson would make it through the night.

Michael Linke, 20, was brutally attacked along a trail in Oro-Medonte Township Christmas Eve.

Two teens from Clearview Township have been charged.

Now back home, Linke’s grandmother has started a GoFundMe account to raise money to offset some of the expenses the family will incur for medical and psychological care the Linke will require.

“A lot of his medical expenses will be paid, but there are certain things that won’t be covered and that means, especially, any kind of psychotherapy he needs,” said Frieda Linke, the young man’s grandmother. “This is going to be one of the biggest expenses, but there is a possibility as well that he may need some continuing plastic surgery from the damage done.”

Linke was attacked with a machete and a knife. Both his nose and one of his thumbs were severed and he suffered more than 27 stab wounds in the attack, said Linke. His thumb and nose were reattached, but it is unknown whether he will have full use of the thumb.

“Michael is currently unemployed, so there is no way that he can afford to pay for any of these expenses and, of course, we don’t have deep pockets either,” said Frieda.

He was found by a passerby walking a dog, about two-and-a-half hours after the attack, sitting on the side of a road under a street light.

He was first taken to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, before being airlifted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. After two weeks in hospital, he was finally returned home last Thursday.

The GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/heal-me-fund, was started last week with a goal of s $50,000.

“It’s just a ballpark figure,” said Frieda. “We have no idea how much we are going to need and we don’t know how long Michael is going to need counselling or more surgeries.”

Donations can also be dropped off at her Local Arts Gallery and Art Supply in Stayner.

“A lot of people have said to me, ‘You have probably had the worst Christmas you ever experienced, having spent the whole day at Sunnybrook,’” she said. “But, honestly, no. It would have been worse if he hadn’t have survived. We were given the gift of having him back.”

