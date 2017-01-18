Change text size for the story

MIDLAND – A local man faces fraud and forgery charges after a town business lost more than $3,000 since 2014.

Midland police began investigating at a south-end store last August and made an arrest Monday.

Police say a store employee had been submitting forged receipts to the accounts payable department since 2014, resulting in losses of $3,000-plus.

A 54-year-old man is charged with fraud under $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

He has a Midland court date in March.