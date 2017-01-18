Whiskylicious back in a big way

COLLINGWOOD – Celebrating something special from Collingwood, Collingwood Whiskeylicious kicks off again with two weeks of food, music and surprises.

The 12-day festival gives Collingwood’s local chefs the chance to share their creations, inspired by Collingwood Whisky.

Collingwood Whisky has been causing waves in the spirits world since it was released. The artisanal whisky made at the nation’s longest continuously owned and operated distiller, in Collingwood, uses water from Georgian Bay and grains from Canadian farms.

More than 20 restaurants and specialty food shops in Collingwood are participating, preparing everything from ribs and beef to salads and butter tarts.

New this year is the Whiskeylicious Central Downtown Festival area on Simcoe Street in and around the Tremont Café and Studios.

“On Jan. 27 and 28, we will have all kinds of things from artists to musicians, cocktails being served,” said Martin Rydlo, director of marketing and business development for Collingwood. “You will have a chance to talk to the brand ambassadors as well as take part in a whisky master class and, of course, food.”

All three brewers in town are also jumping in with their own style of whisky beer.

Check out Experience Collingwood’s Facebook page to get full schedules of events.