Why school buses get cancelled

Have you ever wondered who was actually making those early morning decisions to keep school buses off the road? As the snow days continue in our area I would like to provide you with some background information on how the process rolls out and who makes the final call.

Quite some time ago the Catholic and Public School Boards combined their Transportation Departments into one, forming what is now known as the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium (SCSTC).

When a bad weather day sets in, the SCSTC work in conjunction with the bus operators (in our area it’s Sinton-Landmark), local police detachments and township offices to determine if cancellations are going to be made.

Members of the Consortium begin the process at 3am in the morning with drivers out on the roads assessing their drivability, while others are monitoring current weather patterns including what is forecasted to come later in the day. At 5:30 am a conference call is held with 12 snow captains throughout the region and then a decision is made by 6 am.

If the snow plows have been out, roads are deemed safe for travel and inclement weather is not on the forecast then the buses will go. The decision to cancel buses is taken very seriously with the safety of 34,000 student riders as the primary concern.

No one wants to hear about a bus full of young students going into the ditch or even worse becoming involved in an accident. We all remember times when the buses ran but because of bad weather setting in, were unable to return to the school for pick up, leaving students stranded and upset. We also need to consider the stress and the added responsibility that is put on our 715 bus drivers particularly those who travel the back roads.

Did you know that vehicle operators receive no pay for the days that the buses do not run? Finally, on these snow days it is a family decision whether or not to send or drive your children to school. Schools are always open and teachers/administrators are there to provide learning, extra help and fun activities.

Unfortunately our older students tend to” check out” quickly rather than use the time to catch up on late work or get extra help, but our primary classes are usually very well attended. The bottom-line for the Bus Consortium is to take the route of “better safe than sorry”, which in the big picture, is ok in my book.

Annie Chandler is the SCDSB Education Trustee for Collingwood and

Clearview Township. She can be reached at achander@trustee.on.ca or at 705-229-6217