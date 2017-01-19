MIDLAND – A teenager faces impaired and dangerous driving charges after his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank Wednesday evening.

Midland police went to the west side of town at 7:15 p.m. and found an 18-year-old trying to get the vehicle out of a snowbank.

Officers determined he had been drinking and arrested him for impaired driving.

He later failed breath tests and police received information his vehicle had reached speeds of 80-100 kilometres an hour in a residential subdivision.

He was also charged with dangerous driving, his vehicle was impounded for a week and his driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days.

The teen has a March court date in Midland.