OPP warning of a utilities fraud

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS - The OPP are warning residents of a scam that recently targeted a local resident.

Police were contacted by the Town of the Blue Mountains utility accounts coordinator reporting a possible fraud involving a customer of the utility.

Police contacted the said customer who advised that she had been contacted several times by phone, by someone advising that her water bill was in arrears and to call a 1-800 number to sort it out.

The caller was threatening to put a lien on her house if she did not pay the bill but the intended victim called her utility company to confirm the scam and no personal or banking information was given to the fraudster.

As a reminder, it is recommended that if you get such a call to first check directly with your utility company to confirm the information provided by the caller. If it is confirmed that a payment is required, make it directly with the utility company and not by the phone number provided by the fraudster. For more information on fraud prevention please visit www.opp.ca and also visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca .