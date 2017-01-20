OPP Food Drive Saturday in Wasaga Beach

WASAGA BEACH – On Saturday members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be out collecting food donations for local food banks.

"We cannot forget that those in need require assistance year round." says Const. Mark Kinney.

Huronia West OPP will be collecting at Wasaga Beach Foodland from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Please come out and help those less fortunate.

