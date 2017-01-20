Siskins make it 21 in a row

The Siskins 6-4 win over the Huntsville Otters Thursday night in Stayner brings the team’s winning streak to 21 consecutive games.

“I don’t know if that’s a record,” said Siskins General Manager Richard Gauthier, who recalls one year where the Siskins only lost two games in the regular season.

Thursday night, the Otters bolted out the team box scoring 16 seconds into Thursday’s game with a shot by Jake McIntyre, assisted by Bobby Logan and Matt Smith.

But the Siskins woke up quick with a Kevin Boyd goal, assisted by JD Falconer at little over a minute later.

Falconer scored two goals, one in the first and one in the second period, assisted by Griffin Pearce and Jake Rowbotham and Nolan King, respectively and he picked up star of the game.

He also threw a puck into the net that initially counted as a goal, but soon retracted.

The first period, Trevor Franklin also put one past Otters’ goalie Mitchell Jones, with assists by Jackson Clarke and Ben Skuce.

Three of four goals during the second period came from Siskins' Falconer, Rowbotham and King. Huntsville’s Josh Zantingh put one past Siskins netminder Eric Pitcher to end the period 6-2.

Huntsville came back with two more goals in the third period, with a second from McIntyre and one by Tyler Brown on a power play.

Mitchell got a work out, saving 56 of 62 shots on net, while Pitcher got the win, saving 20 of 24 shots on net.

Now 34-3-0, the team has a busy weekend playing the Penetang Kings Friday night. But the big game is on home ice Sunday at 1:30 p.m. when the Siskins play the defending Provincial Junior Hockey League’s North Conference Carruthers Division champions the Alliston Hornets (31-4-1).

The Hornets, an organization celebrating its 45th season, is also playing Friday night at home against the Caledon Golden Hawks.

After Sunday, the Siskins have three more regular season games, Jan. 26 versus Penetang at the Stayner Memorial Areana, Jan. 27 in Midland against the Flyers and Jan. 29 in Huntsville taking on the Otters.

