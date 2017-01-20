Women's walk to Collingwood

While the Woman’s March on Washington is expected to attract crowds of thousands, Susan Wismer is expecting for something a little smaller for her Peace, Justice and Solidarity walk at the Collingwood Labyrinth in Harborview Park at noon Saturday.

Wismer and friends are inviting everyone to join them as they mark the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in walking in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington and other marches taking place in other cities and communities. This is an all ages, all genders, non-partisan event Wismer stresses.

“I don’t know how many people will show up, but there won’t be any speeches, we will just walk the labyrinth with who ever shows up,” says Wismer.

Although mild, Saturday is expected to be overcast with the possibility of some showers.

“We eager to do things in our own community that demonstrate our desire for an inclusive and equitable place where everyone feels welcome and this seems like an opportunity,” says Wismer. “I think that there is some legitimate concern out there and what we are trying to do is stay positive and be non-partisan.”

Wismer admits that political events that are occurring both abroad and in the local riding are a matter of concern, but feels that it is important to present what kind of a world they she and others would like to see and remain positive.

Wismer, a self-proclaimed semi-retired poet and has formerly worked in community based economic development has seen first hand the benefits of equality, inclusiveness and support for new ideas within a community, and although some of Trump’s populist views have startled her she says it’s not time to hit the panic button.

“I don’t want to go into panic mode, but in some places in the United States, areas within Europe and even here there are some developments the really concern me where people’s right to feel welcome in their own community can be and on occasion is being challenged by for political reasons I just can’t agree with,” says Wismer.

