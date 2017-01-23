Keeping it all in the family

Two generations of the Trott family have been Stayner Siskins players and builders.

Zack Trott, 16, of Mulmur Township, is the fifth family member to be a part of the Provincial Junior Hockey League Team.

Following in his father’s, uncles’ and cousin’s footsteps, Trott is walking the walk further than the rest.

With 61 points so far in the regular season (32 goals and 29 assists), Trott has broken the mid 50s rookie record for 16-year-old players. He is the leading top rookie of the year.

Eric Uba, a forward with the Ary Centennials with 58 points, is also in contention.

“So the two of them will fight it out for the rest of the games and whoever finishes on top will be the all-time rookie points getter,” said Richard Gauthier, general manager of the Stayner Siskins.

“Zack is a good hockey player. He skates well, he sees the ice well, he’s got good hands around the net and he plays physical when he has to,” said Gauthier.

“His dad Bryan was a really hockey player and his twin brother Brett was a good hockey player - tougher than Zack’s dad.

“Zack’s got some of the skill of his father and the toughness of his uncle,” said Gauthier, who played on the team when Bryan and Brent played.

Bryan and Brent’s younger brother Brett also played on the Siskins and Gauthier played with Brett also, and later coached him.

“So you can see a lot of skills that Zack has of his father and two uncles. (Cousin) Jackson Clarke has the Trott toughness too,” he said.

“Zack is a tough kid. He’s not afraid to get in the corners. He sees the ice well and puts himself in a good position. He’s able to take the hit and give a hit if he has to.”

At 5’ 8” and 150 pounds, the left-winger plays on the line with Ben Hughes, a 20-year old player who is the top scorer in the league with 92 points and most often Jordan Taylor with 62 points.

“Ben is a pretty good mentor for him. He’s a 20-year-old who played in the OHL. Ben’s done a good job of taking Zack under his wing and helping him because he knows Zack want to get to the OHL level and he knows what it takes to get there,” Gauthier said.

Gauthier said his job this year was to develop Zack to move onto a higher level.

“If he’s playing here next year, then we haven’t done our job.”

Trott is a 14th round pick of the Soo Greyhounds in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection draft.

Last year he played ‘AAA” hockey with the Grey-Bruce Highlanders, scoring 26 goals and 24 assists in 36 games, the second highest on his team.

“The ultimate goal as a 16-year-old is to have a good year, learn to play with men, and next year make the step up to either Junior B or tier 2 Junior A and the third year hopefully step in to play two, three years in the Soo,” Gauthier said.

Trott, a Grade 11 student at Shelburne Secondary School, said it feels good to be playing on the same team that his father played on. Bryan Trott died in a workplace accident about eight years ago.

“I think he was the captain for a few years. It’s good. It’s an honour. It’s the reason why I came,” he said.

Zack’s uncle Brent stills serves the Siskins as a member of the board of directors and his two uncles mentor him. His cousin Jackson Clarke is a Siskin’s veteran.

“So that helped me get to know people,” he said.

Trott said it’s a big help to be on the same line with Hughes.

“It feels pretty good. That’s helped a lot.”

Trott, who grew up playing through Honeywood Minor Hockey, said his goal with the Siskins is to be open for line mates Hughes and Taylor and to follow head coach Dave Steele’s direction.

“Our coach is pretty smart. He knows what he’s doing. It’s working so far.”

His role models are National Hockey League players Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby and his ultimate goal is to play in the NHL.

“It’s every kid’s dream to make it to the NHL, but I hope to make it as far as I can and see what happens,” he said.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis