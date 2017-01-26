Day in court doesn't solve the problem

Sometimes, having your day in court doesn’t mean you get to have your concerns heard.

Armand Attar found that out last week as he went in front of a justice of the peace to answer to a trespassing charge he received last June near his home in Mair Mills.

At that time, Attar and his wife, Noni French, were enjoying a late-spring morning when they heard heavy machinery alongside Grey Road 11 leading to Winter’s Gravel Pit.

Workers were clear-cutting the brush near a gravel pit property to be replaced by landscaping.

“On June 20, by my house on the west side of the road, there was a 200-metre hedgerow along the road to the quarry; they decided that they were going to rip it out. It was nesting season and I went over there to see what we could do to save the birds,” said Attar. “I called the planning department, who showed up with a bylaw officer. Not once did they come to talk to me. I was just trying to see if there was something they could do to not destroy the habitat in regards to birds.”

After the visit, the contracting crew called police, said Attar.

He decided to fight the ticket, but not by himself. He subpoenaed all parties involved, including the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, to try to show what he was protesting was the right thing to do.

A court date in October was postponed.

No judge was available, he was told, but his case had been rescheduled for January.

His case last week in provincial court was swift. The charge was dismissed, and although Attar wanted to again state his concerns, he was told there was no case to be heard.

“I don’t want people to think that I am crazy. It’s just that there are laws under the Migratory Birds Act I believe should be respected,” said Attar. “And I don’t think that a lot of people know about them.”

With the continuing development in this area, Attar feels the environment, although not always top of mind, should be respected.

“My intentions are to let the planning department (in Collingwood) and the bylaw officers as well private businesses know that there is a law to protect migratory birds. They shouldn’t be disturbed during nesting season,” said Attar.

His next step is to make a deputation to council outlining his concerns. He has already had conversations with Collingwood Mayor Sandra Cooper, who suggested he bring it to council.

“Some countries actually have legislation to protect the hedgerows because they know that this is where the bird migrates to and these are species that help the planet by having these birds around,” said Attar. “At the end of the day, we have to be aware, and for municipal departments not to know and the bylaw officers not knowing is inexcusable. So, now they know.”

