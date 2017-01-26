Deputy mayor acted improperly: Integrity Commish

WASAGA BEACH – In the most controversial council meeting of the term, Mayor Brian Smith almost cleared the chamber Tuesday night after repeated boos and jeers from the gallery concerning comments made about Deputy Mayor Nina Bifolchi.

At the start, integrity commissioner Robert Swayze presented his report pertaining to the complaint filed by Andrew McNeill, director of economic development and tourism, against Bifolchi under the code of conduct.

McNeill had filed several complaints last October alleging the deputy mayor had contravened the code by criticizing him at public meetings on his handling of several topics.

Topics of contention include the five-month lease for a town-owned waterfront shop that didn’t go out for a request for proposals (RFP), expenses for an event promoting Wasaga Beach and Wasaga Beach Brewing Company at the Hard Rock Café in Toronto, expenses for the town’s purchase of a song originally written for the purpose of advertising the Wasaga Beach Brewery, and the means of evaluating an RFP for hiring law firms to represent the town, whereby McNeill acknowledged his sister is a partner at a bidding firm.

Swayze said on all topics, McNeill worked correctly within his given authority.

While he didn’t bring sanctions against Bifolchi, he issued a “strong warning” and said if another complaint arises, he will bring economic sanctions against her.

“You don’t criticize staff publicly,” he said at the meeting.

If council has a problem with a staff member, it should take it to the person’s supervisor and discuss the issue behind closed doors, he said.

Swayze said Bifolchi criticized McNeill publicly in order to discredit him.

“The song was already purchased. The rally in Toronto already happened. There were some reasons why she brought these things forward, but there were not justifications,” he said.

In his report, Swayze concluded, “I will not find a breach of the code or recommend any sanctions against the deputy mayor at this time. I suggest to her that she meet with the complainant in the presence of the CAO, if requested by him at any time, to allow him to brief her on his future activities.”

“I further ask her to consider this report as a strong warning that if I receive a future complaint confirming that she has in any way publicly criticized the director of economic development and tourism, I will recommend to council that a substantial part of her salary be suspended.

“I will find any future public criticism as an injury to the complainant’s professional reputation and a breach of Section 22.1 of the code.”

Section 22.1 states members of council must be respectful of the role of staff to advise in a politically neutral way and not to maliciously or falsely injure the professional or ethical reputation of the staff.

In her defence, Bifolchi read from a prepared statement under the advice of her lawyer. She said she has been on town council for more than 10 years and had never before been accused of harassment of a staff member.

She took exception with three items in the integrity commissioner’s report.

“He is suggesting I be at the beck and call of the complainant if requested by him at any time. Well, this is not part of the order of the integrity commissioner and I find it disturbing that any elected official be subject to the dictate of staff.

“I do not work for the complainant. I work for the residents of this community,” she said.

Secondly, she said the conclusion council must only be critical of staff behind closed doors is “erroneous.”

Being told to meet with the complainant about his activities before meetings so she is not critical of his actions publicly is “preposterous.”

Discussion about the spending of public money should take place in a “transparent” and “public forum ... not behind closed doors.”

Bifolchi said it is unfortunate McNeill has taken “personally” her criticisms of where public money is being spent and how the town handles RFPs.

“The erroneous conclusions of the integrity commissioner, Mr. Swayze, would operate to tie my hands and cripple my ability, and in fact the ability of all elected, to effectively and fully do our jobs.

“To the residents, I will continue to ask questions and share my concerns publicly around the council table, including all matters, including anything that falls under the complainant’s purview.

“I view the report as a threat to silence me,” she said.

She concluded by saying residents are welcome to contact her any time to discuss how she votes on matters, after which she received prolonged applause.

When Swayze responded by saying sanctions would be brought against Bifolchi if she doesn’t heed the warning, the audience booed and Smith ejected one man from the meeting.

Coun. Bonnie Smith said because Bifolchi has been on council for 10 years, “she should know better,” to which the audience booed loudly.

“I don’t care what you think,” the councillor said to more booing.

The mayor then asked the CAO to clear the council chamber. George Vadeboncouer then recommended council take a recess.

After the recess, the mayor told the gallery, “If there is one more word, I will clear the council chamber, save and except the media.

“We will not and cannot tolerate this. I understand your passion. I understand your care, but we have a meeting, a council meeting, to conduct. So, I ask you one last time to keep order.”

Bonnie Smith continued Bifolchi has refused to sign the town’s code of conduct, along with another councillor.

“That’s how much respect she has for her position ... The deputy mayor has had it in for him since the day he started. She has continuously undermined this council,” she said.

She said she was unhappy no sanctions were being brought against Bifolchi and said council itself will work to do so.

“We are going to meet within the next 30 days and decide on sanctions against the deputy mayor.”

Coun. Bill Stockwell supported Coun. Smith, saying Bifolchi should know better than to attack staff in public.

“They can’t fight back because they are staff and they are talking to their bosses,” he said.

Stockwell asked Bifolchi to make a public apology to McNeill to put the issue to bed.

She did not make an apology.

Stockwell said the issue “will only get worse.”

Outside the chamber, Swayze confirmed council was attacking the deputy mayor, but that she repeated her attack against McNeill.

“I was disappointed with her comments,” he said.

At his last report to council, Swayze warned councillors to make better efforts to get along and not use him, the integrity commissioner, to settle their difference, but this is different.

“It’s a councillor versus staff.”

Politicians can go further than staff in their heated level of discussion, but there is still a line, he warned, adding “politics is a blood sport.”

Regarding Coun. Smith asking for council sanctions against Bifolchi, he said it is within council’s right, but it’s not something he will get involved with as it would be a conflict of interest.

“Council can impose sanctions. They can take members of council off committees. They can do all sorts of things. Look at what happened to Rob Ford in Toronto.”

